Arlene S. Keener Obituary
Arlene S. Keener

Myerstown - Arlene S. Keener, 94, passed away May 2, 2020 in Myerstown, PA. Arlene was the wife of the late Jay F. Keener. She was born in Jackson Township, PA on August 1, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Emma Derr Ruth. Arlene, formerly of Schaefferstown, was a member of St. Paul's UCC. She enjoyed volunteering at the church and the Schaefferstown Fire Co. Arlene was also a member of Community Fellowship of Schaefferstown, Ladies Aid, Adult Sunday School and a past member of the choir. She enjoyed bingo, bus trips and the friendship of her neighbors. A private graveside service will be held at the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Arlene's memory to St. Paul's UCC PO Box 375 Schaefferstown, PA 17088. clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020
