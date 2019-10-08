Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Zeiters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene S. Zeiters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene S. Zeiters Obituary
Arlene S. Zeiters

Annville - Arlene S. Zeiters, 94, of Annville, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 at The Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Zeiters, who passed away in 2000.

Arlene was born in Annville on October 14, 1924 to the late Joseph A. and Carrie M. (Howard) Stober. She was retired from Kraft foods in Palmyra. She had been a long-time member of Annville United Methodist Church, where she was involved with Merry Heart's Sunday School Class. She was an avid bowler and went to national tournaments. She enjoyed baking, playing with her schnauzers, playing cards with family members, going shopping, and camping at Sea Isle City.

Arlene is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph E. Stober, Howard Stober, Lucille Bowman, Elizabeth Viozzi, and Mildred Perotti.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Hummelstown Cemetery. A viewing will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, Annville United Methodist Church, 1 College Ave., Annville, PA, 17003

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now