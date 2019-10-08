|
Arlene S. Zeiters
Annville - Arlene S. Zeiters, 94, of Annville, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 at The Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Zeiters, who passed away in 2000.
Arlene was born in Annville on October 14, 1924 to the late Joseph A. and Carrie M. (Howard) Stober. She was retired from Kraft foods in Palmyra. She had been a long-time member of Annville United Methodist Church, where she was involved with Merry Heart's Sunday School Class. She was an avid bowler and went to national tournaments. She enjoyed baking, playing with her schnauzers, playing cards with family members, going shopping, and camping at Sea Isle City.
Arlene is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph E. Stober, Howard Stober, Lucille Bowman, Elizabeth Viozzi, and Mildred Perotti.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Hummelstown Cemetery. A viewing will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, Annville United Methodist Church, 1 College Ave., Annville, PA, 17003
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019