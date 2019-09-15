Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
1849 S. Forge Road
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
1849 S. Forge Road
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Shupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Shupp


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Shupp Obituary
Arlene Shupp

Palmyra - Arlene Shupp, 92, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of Donald Shupp, with whom she spent 39 of years in marriage.

Arlene was born in McVeytown on July 2, 1927 to the late Theodore Blaine and Verna Elizabeth (Kirby) Reed. She was a 1946 graduate of Mt. Union High School. She was a cupper at Reese's Company for 26 years. She was a member of Community Bible Church in Palmyra. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed gardening, doing puzzle books, cooking and baking, and had traveled to 48 of the 50 states.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son Gary Miller and his wife Pat of Lebanon, a son-in-law, Fred Carpenter of Palmyra, a stepson, Dana R. Shupp, grandchildren, Mike, Michelle, Johnny, step grandchildren, Corey, Cody, Chelsea, great grandchildren, Zachary, Hunter, Caitlyn, Ryan, and Colson, and her siblings, Bill Reed of Newton Hamilton, PA, Tom Reed of Altoona, PA, and a sister Jane Pollock of Palmyra. She is also survived by her brother in law, Kenneth Shupp and his wife Lucy of Reading. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Carpenter, siblings, James Reed, Joe Reed, Fred Reed, a stepson, Dale K. Shupp, and her first husband, John E. Miller.

Visitation will be held on Wed September 18, 2019 from 10AM till 11AM at Community Bible Church, 1849 S. Forge Road, Palmyra. Followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hershey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now