Arlene Shupp
Palmyra - Arlene Shupp, 92, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of Donald Shupp, with whom she spent 39 of years in marriage.
Arlene was born in McVeytown on July 2, 1927 to the late Theodore Blaine and Verna Elizabeth (Kirby) Reed. She was a 1946 graduate of Mt. Union High School. She was a cupper at Reese's Company for 26 years. She was a member of Community Bible Church in Palmyra. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed gardening, doing puzzle books, cooking and baking, and had traveled to 48 of the 50 states.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son Gary Miller and his wife Pat of Lebanon, a son-in-law, Fred Carpenter of Palmyra, a stepson, Dana R. Shupp, grandchildren, Mike, Michelle, Johnny, step grandchildren, Corey, Cody, Chelsea, great grandchildren, Zachary, Hunter, Caitlyn, Ryan, and Colson, and her siblings, Bill Reed of Newton Hamilton, PA, Tom Reed of Altoona, PA, and a sister Jane Pollock of Palmyra. She is also survived by her brother in law, Kenneth Shupp and his wife Lucy of Reading. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Carpenter, siblings, James Reed, Joe Reed, Fred Reed, a stepson, Dale K. Shupp, and her first husband, John E. Miller.
Visitation will be held on Wed September 18, 2019 from 10AM till 11AM at Community Bible Church, 1849 S. Forge Road, Palmyra. Followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hershey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019