Arline J. Watson
Annville - Arline J. Watson, 92 of Annville, passed away on August 7, 2019 at The Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Earl M. "Red" Watson, who passed away in 2015.
Arline was born in Lebanon on June 16, 1927 to the late Nimrod W. and Mildred K. (Bomberger) Saltzer. She was a 1945 graduate of Lebanon High School. She had worked at Hauck Manufacturing as a clerk/typist. She was a lifelong member of Avon Zion United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, baking, walking, playing cards, and her family time. She was so lucky to have met all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arline was also known for her sense of humor and having a silly side.
Arline is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie L. Hinkle and her husband Paul of Salcha, Alaska, Connie M. Nissley of Jonestown, five grandchildren, Kelly, Mike, Bart, Shauna, Brandy, eleven great grandchildren, Josh, Astraea, Aidan, Lily, Bennett, Lacy, Haylee, Carsyn, Kaelyn, Rylan, Vincent, niece, Kendra Dechert and her sister in law, Jean Pistone of Annville. She was preceded in death by her brother, Karl Saltzer.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. She will be laid to rest with her late husband in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a viewing from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019