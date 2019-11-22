Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory
18 E. Main Street
Annville, PA
Arnetta Kercher


1936 - 2019
Arnetta Kercher Obituary
Arnetta Kercher

Annville - Arnetta Kercher, 83, formerly of Annville died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Linden Village, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Thomas N. Kercher who died in 3/23/1982.

Born in Hamlin, Pa on July 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Alda Miller Laub. She was retired from the Kisses department at Hershey Foods Corp.

Arentta was a graduate of Northern Lebanon High School and was very active at Faith Fellowship Church in Cleona. Her biggest joy for years was greeting those attending services.

Surviving is a son Thomas E. Kercher of Myerstown, a granddaughter Amanda K. Kercher of Annville, and two sisters Ethel Dickson and Charlotte Clemens.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service.

Contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 721 E. Penn Avenue, Cleona, PA 17042 in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
