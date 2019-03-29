|
|
Arnold Adams
Jonestown - Arnold W. "Bud" Adams, 93, of Jonestown, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Grace E. Moyer Adams, who passed away on February 17, 2018.
Born in Oak Grove on February 22, 1926, he was the son of the late Oscar I. and Erma Mease Adams. He graduated from Pine Grove High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Germany. He worked for many years in sales at E.H. Gerhart & Co. in Jonestown. He retired from Ft. Indiantown Gap in 1988. Arnold was a member of the Jonestown Legion. He enjoyed camping and winters in FL.
He is survived by his sons Glenn J. Adams of Palmyra and Dale E. and his wife Diane Adams of Alamogordo, NM; daughters Linda E. wife of Andrew Nace of Lebanon, Connie M. Adams of Ft. Myers, FL, Holly L. wife of Michael Gerhart of Jonestown and Tracey L. wife of Bill Weik of Myerstown; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, c/o Community Living Center, 1700 S Lincoln Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019