|
|
Arthur A. Miller
Jonestown - Arthur A. Miller, 89, of Jonestown passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Margaret W. (Wentling) Miller, who died on December 28, 2014.
Born in North Annville on November 8, 1929, he was the son of the late Rev. Arthur G. and Anna E. (Fortna) Miller. Arthur graduated from Jonestown High School with the Class of 1948. He was a longtime member of the Ono United Methodist Church where he served in various capacities and shared his vocal talent. After graduating from National Radio Institute of Washington D.C., he became a HAM radio operator and received commendations for his contributions to SATERN (Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network). He also enjoyed boating & waterskiing, church activities, singing, having dinner with friends and most of all just spending time with his family. He was a charter member of the Ono Fire Company, and a past member of the Civil Air Patrol, GLRA board and the Jonestown Male Chorus.
He is survived by daughters Karen M. wife of Wesley Heckman of Mercersburg and Beverly A. wife of Gene Ulrich of Annville; grandchildren Ryan husband of Heather Ulrich, Erin Ulrich, Ann wife of Brad Fitz, Aimee Heckman and Allison Heckman; great grandchildren Anna, Samuel, Maggie, Rowan and Addyson; and brother Leonard G. Miller of CA.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main St. Ono. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1031 Guilford St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019