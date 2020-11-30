Arthur J. PondMyerstown - Arthur J. Pond, 79, of Myerstown, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.He was the husband of Aline B. (Pond) Pond. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on April 21, 2020.Born in West Stewartstown, NH on November 23, 1941, he was son of the late Walter and Mary A. (Goodreau) Pond.Mr. Pond retired as a field artillery surveyor from the U.S. Army in 1981. He was a member of Myerstown Baptist Church, who enjoyed cleaning his van, but especially enjoyed, helping other people.In addition to his wife, Arthur is survived by his children, Susanne Cassar, Michael Pond, Deanna (Benjamin) Goodspeed, Bill Pond, & Chris Pond; step children, Kathy Bourassa and Tammy Bourassa; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by sons, Thomas & John Pond; sisters, Deanna Goodmund & Kathy Pond; and a brother, Edmund Pond.Services are private at the convenience of family. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with his arrangements.