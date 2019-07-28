|
Arthur L. Herring
North Anneville Twp. - Arthur L. Herring, 87, passed away at his North Annville Township home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Art was born in Schuylkill Haven to the late George and Rosalee (Slusser) Herring. Married in Niagara Falls, Canada, Art celebrated 20 years of marriage with his wife Brenda K. (Shreiner) Herring on June 9th.
Art worked as a lineman for Bell Telephone Company for 30 years, based out of Lebanon, before retiring in 1992.
He cared about people and enjoyed helping folks whenever he could. Not wanting recognition for his deeds, Art anonymously helped many people in need. He enjoyed bicycling the rail trails and hiking sections of the Appalachian Trail. Art really enjoyed working outside and always kept himself busy.
In addition to wife Brenda, Art is survived by two sons, Gary L. Herring and Robert D. Herring, both of Lebanon; his brother John Herring of Pittsburgh and his mother-in-law Hattie Shreiner of Lebanon. Art's son James Herring and brother Calvin Herring preceded him in death.
A gathering will take place at Heisey's Diner, 1740 PA-72, Lebanon, PA 17046 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers. In memory of Art please consider doing something nice for another person.
