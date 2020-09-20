1/
Arthur M. Keller Jr.
Arthur M. Keller, Jr.

Arthur M. Keller, Jr., 74, of Lebanon died Saturday, September 19, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Sandra J. Haag Keller who died in 2017.

Born in Lebanon on May 16, 1946, he was the son of the late Arthur M., Sr. and June Fuhrman Keller. He was retired from Hershey Foods Corp.

Art was a graduate of Annville-Cleona High School, a member of Fairland Brethren in Christ Church, Cleona, an avid hunter and fisherman, and played semi-pro football for the Lebanon Rams.

Surviving are a daughter Kristin and husband Kevin McLerran of Lebanon, son Michael and wife Barb Keller of Mt. Gretna, daughter Karen and husband Ken Root of Ijamsville, MD, step- daughter Renee and husband Vern Shriver of Hershey. 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 3 brothers Stanley Keller of Lebanon, Phillip Keller of Florida, and Gregory Keller, a sister Virginia Bomgardner of Lebanon and his beloved dog Emme.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MSA Coalition 7918 Jones Branch Drive Suite 330 McLean, VA USA 22102.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
