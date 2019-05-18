|
Arthur R. Zellers
Palmyra - Arthur R. Zellers, 68, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center.
Born October 11, 1950 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Clarence H. Zellers and Blanche (Gappa) Zellers Miller.
A former employee of Weavers Egg Plant and Pennsy Supply, he was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School and member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren. Art enjoyed anything with wolves, playing chess and pinochle, doing crosswords puzzles, was an avid Penn State fan, and especially loved his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years Mary G. (Weaver) Zellers; children Paul J. Weidman of Telluride, Colorado and Sabrina L., wife of Shawn Ginder of Palmyra; grandchildren James P. Ginder, Meghan E. Ginder and Sarah L. Ginder; brother Clarence H. Zellers, Jr. of Australia; nephew Jeremy Zellers; uncle Jimmy Gappa; and aunts Rose Groh, Ann Hain and Esther Gappa.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Palmyra Church of the Brethren, 45 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 18, 2019