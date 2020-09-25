1/1
Arthur Silverman
1929 - 2020
Arthur Silverman

Cornwall - Arthur Silverman, 90, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Cornwall Manor. Born in Bronx, New York on October 16, 1929, Arthur was a son of the late Samuel and Fanny (Katz) Silverman. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science. He attended The City College of New York. Arthur proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for many years in sales management in hi-tech computer sales.

Arthur is survived by his life partner, Judith R. Brown; a sister, Gladys Weston of California; two nieces, Leslie Kaplan and Marlen Mertz both of Maryland; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arthur's name can be made to Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund in honor of Hillside 2 staff, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Center
SEP
30
Service
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Center,
