Arthur Silverman
Cornwall - Arthur Silverman, 90, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Cornwall Manor. Born in Bronx, New York on October 16, 1929, Arthur was a son of the late Samuel and Fanny (Katz) Silverman. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science. He attended The City College of New York. Arthur proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for many years in sales management in hi-tech computer sales.
Arthur is survived by his life partner, Judith R. Brown; a sister, Gladys Weston of California; two nieces, Leslie Kaplan and Marlen Mertz both of Maryland; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arthur's name can be made to Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund in honor of Hillside 2 staff, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016.