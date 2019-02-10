Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave. P.O. Box 475
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Arvard M. Brown Sr.


1937 - 2019
Arvard M. Brown Sr. Obituary
Arvard M. Brown Sr.

Campbelltown - Arvard M. "Cork" Brown, Sr. 81, of Campbelltown, passed away on February 4, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center.

He was born November 16, 1937 in Lebanon, son of the late Earl and Helen (Downing) Brown.

Cork was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Hershey Foods and was a member and union representative of Chocolate Workers Local #464 and a member of the Local Laborers Union 158, Harrisburg. He also owned and operated Corko Concrete and Lori Ann Candies.

He was an avid history buff who loved antiquing. He loved spending time outdoors, traveling to the beach and through the country with his family. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, and spending time with his animals.

Arvard is survived by; wife, Mary Brown; children Scott and wife Shelly, Tim, Chris and wife Lynn, Joe and fiancé Michelle, Arvard Jr. and wife Emilie, and Lori; grandchildren Misty, Mark, Clint, Alyssa, Taylor and Harlan; great-grandchildren Kaden, Kaylee, and Kaya.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Materazzi, two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Grane Hospice 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205 Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Palmyra Church of the Brethren, 45 W. Chestnut St., Palmyra, PA 17078.

Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
