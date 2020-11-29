Audra C. (Schegel) Cowsette
Sinking Spring, PA - Audra C. (Schlegel) Cowsette, 44, passed into eternal life, November 8, 2020 at 10:10 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born in Tacoma, WA on December 5, 1975, she was the daughter of John E. (Jack) and Ceal (Koch) Schlegel.
Audra graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School in 1994, and Alvernia University in 1998. She was a very loving, devoted, thoughtful, totally dedicated mother, daughter, and niece raising her three children, Cacia (22), Camille (20), and Jonathan (17). She then graduated from Empire Beauty School when her children went back to school and worked for eight years as a licensed beautician. Audra loved spending time with her children attending their numerous athletic activities.
In addition to her parents, Audra is survived by her brother, Damon J. Schlegel, daughters, Cacia and Camille Cowsette, son, Jonathan Cowsette, miniature poodle, Sonny, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5th at St. Mary's Church, 2 N. 8th Street, Lebanon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to Mass outside the church from 10:30-11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audra's name may be made to St. Mary's Church at the above address. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com