Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Audrey F. Kleinfelter


1942 - 2019
Audrey F. Kleinfelter Obituary
Audrey F. Kleinfelter

Jonestown - Audrey F. Kleinfelter, 76, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy. She was the wife of the late John H. Kleinfelter, who passed away in 2004.

Audrey was born in Lebanon on August 29, 1942 to the late Agnes S. (Boyer) Eckert. She had retired from Boscov's, where she worked in the houseware department. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren and her grand dogs.

She is survived by her three daughters, Elaine D. and her husband Warren Wolfe of Jonestown, Sally C. and her husband David Haught of Jonestown, Diane R. Brown of Lebanon, five grandchildren, Alyson Wolfe, Kortney and her husband Mason Yost, Aaron Wolfe, Tyler Brown, Hailey Haught, three great grandchildren, Jayden, Ayzlie, Stella, and her siblings, George L. Eckert and his wife Susan of Lebanon, and Grace M. and her husband Dennis Lutz of Lebanon.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory, Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Cornwall Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home,

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to DAV - Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

www.kreamerlumfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 8, 2019
