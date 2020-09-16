1/1
Avis A. Noll
1941 - 2020
Avis A. Noll

Tremont - Avis A. Noll, 79, of Tremont, died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Tremont Nursing Home. She was born on Tuesday, January 7, 1941 to the late Clinton D. Zimmerman and Charlotte F. Zimmerman nee Gingrich in Harrisburg. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Iona. Avis graduated from Allentown High School, earned a Master's Degree at Drexel University and a Licensed Practical Nurse Certificate. She taught in the Philadelphia School District from 1962-1964 and Lebanon Junior High from 1967-1980. She was a member of the Senior Citzens of Lebanon Valley. Surviving are daughter Cheryl A. Brown and spouse Robert II; grandchildren Michael Brown, Scott Brown, Robert Brown III, Cheyenne Brown, Sierra Brown, Savannah Wagner; great grandchildren Bailey, Micaela, Gianni, Isabella, Robert IV, Paisley, Marley; great great grandchild Gemma Brown; brother Clinton D. Zimmerman, Jr. She was preceded in death by husband Medwin C. Noll Sr. Viewing will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church of Iona, 1920 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
