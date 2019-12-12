|
Barbara A. Carty
Myerstown - Barbara A. Carty, 83, formerly of Annville, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
Born in Campbelltown on April 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Effie (Light) Bordlemay. Barbara obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Millersville. She taught pre-school, and later worked at Twin Oaks Nursing Home, as well as Hoss's. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lebanon, where she was a member of the choir. Barbara enjoyed arts & crafts, painting, sculpture and leather work.
Surviving is her son Atherton A. Carty, husband of Sarah of Valencia, CA; and grandsons Thomas and Samuel.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Viewing will be held at the church from 10 to 11. Interment will take place in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to her church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019