Barbara A. Cherry
Palmyra - Barbara Ann Cherry, 79, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Westgate Hills, Havertown.
Born July 24, 1940 in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Walter R. and Elizabeth C. (McDonald) Troup. She was also preceded in death by a son Randy Coulter and brother John "Terry" Troup.
Surviving are her son Mark Coulter; granddaughters Alicia Garber and Ashley Sands; great grandchildren Olivia and Seth Garber; a niece; and two nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing beginning at 1:00 PM. Private interment will be in Vandergrift Cemetery.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019