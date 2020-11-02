1/1
Barbara A. Dennis
Barbara A. Dennis

Fredericksburg - Barbara A Dennis, 86, originally of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, October 29,2020, at Spang Crest Manor in Lebanon.

She was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Mamie S. Bross. She started to work in the poultry processing business at a very young age, first at Grimes Poultry, then at Farmer's Pride for many years before retiring. She loved being with family and friends and especially enjoyed buying and selling at flea markets. She introduced the family to Parcheesi, which has become a staple at family gatherings.

She is survived by her son Rick L. and his wife Deborah Dennis of Poughkeepsie, NY; grandson David R. and his wife Shannon Dennis of Scotch Plains, NJ; and great-grandchildren Rylie A. and Hunter M. Dennis. She is also survived by a sister Carolyn Redinger.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the memory of Barbara Dennis to "Friends of Spang Crest" Spang Crest Manor, 945 Duke Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
