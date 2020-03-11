Services
Barbara Lyter
Barbara A. Lyter

Barbara A. Lyter

Barbara A. Lyter Obituary
Barbara A. Lyter

Lebanon - Barbara A. Lyter, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence, Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Lyter, who died in November of 2018.

Born in Lebanon on May 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Irvin J. Sr. and Elizabeth S. (Haverling) Shaak. She was a member of Grace Independent Church, West Lebanon. She worked for many years at Hershey Foods as a confectionary worker. Barbara enjoyed going to work, shopping, decorating her home, making dinner for her family and going upstate with her husband in the wintertime, to snowmobile.

She is survived by her daughter Debra A. wife of David Patches of Annville; sons Donald R. Lyter, Jr. of W. Lebanon, Steve D. Lyter and companion Kristie Kleinfelter of Cornwall and Robert J. husband of Holly Lyter of Mt. Gretna; grandchildren Breanna wife of Ralph Newswanger, Taylor, Anna Rose, Logan and Riley; brothers Irvin J. Shaak, Jr. of Lebanon, Robert Shaak of FL and Richard Shaak of Lebanon; sisters Janet Fink of Lebanon and Kay Morgan of Annville; and brother-in-law Eugene A. Lyter of Lebanon

She was preceded in death by her son John R. Lyter, and brothers George and James Shaak.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Grantville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
