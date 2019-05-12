Services
Barbara A. Waltman


Barbara A. Waltman


1947 - 2019
Barbara A. Waltman Obituary
Barbara A. Waltman

Lebanon - Barbara A. Waltman, 71, of Lebanon died Friday, May 10, 2019 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of Larry E. Waltman to whom she was married 36 years.

Born in Lebanon on November 14, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George and Marian Blantz Bucks. She was retired from the M. S. Hershey Medical Center.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter Cindy J. Neve of Lebanon, two grandchildren Elle and Xander Neve, and two sisters Jane Hyland of Jonestown, and Rita wife of Bobby Waldo of Schertz, TX. She was preceded in death by a sister Debra Shirk.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville are handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 12, 2019
