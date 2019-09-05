Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lancaster - Barbara Ann Myer, 79, of Lancaster, PA passed away at her home on September 2, 2019 at 10:29 PM. Born in Annville, she was the daughter of the late Harold Becker and Mildred Hicks. She was the widow of Donald Fisher, and had been previously married to Kenneth Watson, and Clair Myer.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church where she developed a love for music from childhood through adulthood. Singing in the church choir led to her dream of having her own group, The Joyful Sounds. Some of their highlights included performing at venues in Wildwood, NJ, along with several performances at The White House.

In addition, she enjoyed selling a clothing-and-accessory line at local marketplaces, that benefitted third world countries.

She is survived by sons, Kenneth J. Watson, Stephen D. Watson, and daughter Barbara M. Sherman, granddaughter, Michelle (Jarred) Roark; great grandchildren, Charlotte R. Eichman, Victoria O. Sherman, Jaclyn N. Roark, and Madeline P. Roark; and close friend Tomio Garray. She is predeceased by grandson Aaron Sherman.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA. The viewing will be held from 10AM until 11AM, immediately followed by the service at 11AM. Interment will be private, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or The , Rt 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
