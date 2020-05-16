Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Parks


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Parks Obituary
Barbara Ann Parks

Lebanon - Barbara Ann Parks, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at PennState Health MS Hershey Medical Center.

Barbara was born in Lebanon on August 18, 1946 to the late Lester B. and Ruth E. (Bistline) Reedy. She was a 1964 Annville High School graduate. She was a self-employed hairdresser for Parks Beauty Salon. She was a member of Christ UCC in Annville. Barbara enjoyed cooking and baking, with pot pie being her specialty.

She is survived by her children, Michael A. Hynum and his wife Heather Cameron of Harrisburg, Christopher R. Hynum and his wife, Susan Lira of Elizabethtown, stepdaughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Michael Runkle of Jonestown, cousins, Karl Snyder and wife Deb of Litiz, Kevin Snyder and wife Ann Marie of Palmyra, and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -