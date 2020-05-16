|
|
Barbara Ann Parks
Lebanon - Barbara Ann Parks, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at PennState Health MS Hershey Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Lebanon on August 18, 1946 to the late Lester B. and Ruth E. (Bistline) Reedy. She was a 1964 Annville High School graduate. She was a self-employed hairdresser for Parks Beauty Salon. She was a member of Christ UCC in Annville. Barbara enjoyed cooking and baking, with pot pie being her specialty.
She is survived by her children, Michael A. Hynum and his wife Heather Cameron of Harrisburg, Christopher R. Hynum and his wife, Susan Lira of Elizabethtown, stepdaughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Michael Runkle of Jonestown, cousins, Karl Snyder and wife Deb of Litiz, Kevin Snyder and wife Ann Marie of Palmyra, and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020