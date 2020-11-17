Barbara E. "Barb" Geary
Lebanon - Barbara E. "Barb" Geary, 79, of Lebanon, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on Friday, September 26, 1941 to the late Maynard Ratcliffe and Nola Ratcliffe nee Harrell in Bedford, VA. She worked as a supervisor for Myers Box Factory where she was the first woman to hold the position. Barb was a hard worker who was a great cook, enjoyed gardening and loved her family and pets. Surviving are children Joseph L. Love, Gary Love and spouse Lori, Jacklyn Love, Katherine Love, Karen Snavely and spouse Ty; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or American Heart Association
, 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or American Heart Association
- Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg PA 17112.