Lebanon - Barbara E. Kline, 64, of Lebanon, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

Born in Lebanon, PA on April 10, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Allen B. and Doris E. (Boyer) Kline.

Barb was an avid Phillies fan and traveler. She traveled to many places around the world. Barb enjoyed reading, soap operas, and talking on the phone.

She is survived by sisters, Jayne, wife of Paul Remlinger, Linda Kline, Cynthia, wife of Gary Felty, Patricia, wife of Steve Zipoff; brother, David Kline, husband of Kelly; 11 nieces & nephews; and 13 great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Barb was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Wagner.

Services are private.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Humane Society of Lebanon County 150 N. Ramona Road Myerstown, PA 17067.

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
