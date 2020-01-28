|
Barbara E. Yost
Lebanon - Barbara E. Yost, 79 of Lebanon, passed away in Paramount Senior Living Lancaster on January 27, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on November 6, 1940, a daughter of the late Aaron B. and Barbara M. (Walton) Loump. Barbara was the wife of the late Charles William Yost who passed away in 2001. Mrs. Yost enjoyed Crocheting, Bird watching and vacationing with her daughters. She was a member of South Lebanon Community Church( Midway Church of the Brethren). Surviving are her children: Donna M, wife of Kenneth R. Bowman, Lancaster; Carl F, husband of Carole Yost, Fredericksburg; Charles W. Jr, husband of Cheryl Yost, Lebanon; Penny L. Billman of Lebanon; Amy J. Haegele of Mt. Joy; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers: John and Eugene Loump; sister: Helaine Vindrich; many nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St. Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. There will be an evening viewing held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Park, Harrisburg.Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020