Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara G. Parr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara G. Parr Obituary
Barbara G. Parr

Palmyra - Barbara G. Parr, formerly of Lebanon, died peacefully on September 27th 2019 at the Milton Hershey Medical Center. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert G. Parr, who passed away in the spring of 2013.

Born in Lebanon on April 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Mary E. (Rutter) Graeff. Barbara graduated from Moravian College and Cornell University with an advanced degree in nursing and began her career in public health in New York City and continued later in the state of Pennsylvania. She was a caring school nurse throughout Lebanon County in addition to being a devoted mother. She was passionate about Lebanon County history and was a dedicated volunteer at the Union Canal Tunnel Park, the Lebanon Cemetery and the Historical Society. She lived life with zest, cooking, nurturing plants and animals, and when not on the golf course or tennis courts, loved cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. Her life long love of learning never ceased. She relished a good book, beautiful music, art, knitting, lively conversation and was a true friend to many. She is deeply missed.

Surviving is her daughter Amy Roak, wife of Christopher of Fort Washington, PA, daughter Megan (Petry) Lyke, wife of David of Odessa, FL; grandchildren Madeline Roak, Liv Roak, and Robert Roak; sisters Elizabeth (Betsy) Jean Barry and Mary (Mert) Louise Hogan; niece Elizabeth Barry and nephew Christopher Hogan.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11 a.m. at the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra PA 17078. Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Londonderry Village Benevolent Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.