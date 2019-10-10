|
Barbara G. Parr
Palmyra - Barbara G. Parr, formerly of Lebanon, died peacefully on September 27th 2019 at the Milton Hershey Medical Center. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert G. Parr, who passed away in the spring of 2013.
Born in Lebanon on April 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Mary E. (Rutter) Graeff. Barbara graduated from Moravian College and Cornell University with an advanced degree in nursing and began her career in public health in New York City and continued later in the state of Pennsylvania. She was a caring school nurse throughout Lebanon County in addition to being a devoted mother. She was passionate about Lebanon County history and was a dedicated volunteer at the Union Canal Tunnel Park, the Lebanon Cemetery and the Historical Society. She lived life with zest, cooking, nurturing plants and animals, and when not on the golf course or tennis courts, loved cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. Her life long love of learning never ceased. She relished a good book, beautiful music, art, knitting, lively conversation and was a true friend to many. She is deeply missed.
Surviving is her daughter Amy Roak, wife of Christopher of Fort Washington, PA, daughter Megan (Petry) Lyke, wife of David of Odessa, FL; grandchildren Madeline Roak, Liv Roak, and Robert Roak; sisters Elizabeth (Betsy) Jean Barry and Mary (Mert) Louise Hogan; niece Elizabeth Barry and nephew Christopher Hogan.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11 a.m. at the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra PA 17078. Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Londonderry Village Benevolent Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019