Barbara H. Zuck
Lebanon - Barbara H. Zuck, 78, of Lebanon, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was born on Saturday, May 9, 1942 to the late Arthur N. Heisey and Carolyn E. Heisey nee Hoover in Lancaster. She was a member of Annville Church of the Brethren and worked in food service at Cornwall Manor for 45 years and BVS for 2 years. Surviving are husband J. Norman Zuck; brothers Kenneth E. Heisey, Harrisburg, Robert M. Heisey and spouse Kathy, Annville, John A. Heisey and spouse Mary Ann, Manheim, David P. Heisey, Sr. and spouse Stephanie, Manheim, PA; sisters Margaret Achey, Cynthia Bailey, Campbelltown. Viewing will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Bucher's Union Meeting House Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Lebanon - Barbara H. Zuck, 78, of Lebanon, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was born on Saturday, May 9, 1942 to the late Arthur N. Heisey and Carolyn E. Heisey nee Hoover in Lancaster. She was a member of Annville Church of the Brethren and worked in food service at Cornwall Manor for 45 years and BVS for 2 years. Surviving are husband J. Norman Zuck; brothers Kenneth E. Heisey, Harrisburg, Robert M. Heisey and spouse Kathy, Annville, John A. Heisey and spouse Mary Ann, Manheim, David P. Heisey, Sr. and spouse Stephanie, Manheim, PA; sisters Margaret Achey, Cynthia Bailey, Campbelltown. Viewing will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Bucher's Union Meeting House Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.