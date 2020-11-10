Barbara J. Alcala
Lebanon - Barbara J. Alcala, 47, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born Monday, August 20, 1973 to Barbara (Shifflett) Calaman and the late Joseph A. Dowdrick. She is survived by her loving husband David M. Alcala, Jr.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Shelby, Saleena, and Maclaren Alcala; her brothers, Vincent Bartell and wife Mary, Joe Dowdrick, Jr. and wife Joan, and Michael Dowdrick and wife Tammy; and her sister Stephanie Andrews and husband George.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 5PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Visitation will be held from 4PM until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Susquehanna Service Dogs, 1078 Gravel Hill Rd., Grantville, PA 17028, https://donate.onecause.com/givessd/donate
