Lebanon - Barbara L. "Barb" Lehman, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday April 26, 2019 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Robert J. Lehman, with whom she would have celebrated 39 years in marriage, this June.

Barb was born in Lebanon on April 24, 1939 to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Sonnon) Blessing. She was the step daughter of the late Catherine (Weiman) Blessing. Barb was a graduate of Lebanon High School. She had worked for Lebanon Ball Company. She worked in security at Lebanon High School. Most recently she had worked for Goodman RV Vending Company. She enjoyed making a variety of floral arrangements, being on Facebook, and grooming dogs. She loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren and dogs.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Donna and her husband Dan Goddard of Elizabethtown, Ronald Knapp of Harrisburg, step daughters, Beth and her husband Dave Brandt of Annville, Lisa Rodkey of Annville, and a sister Mary and her husband Richard Marks of Monroe Valley. She is also survived by several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home are in care of the arrangements.

www.kreamerlumfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019
