Barbara M. Gower, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. She was married for 52 years to her husband Willard Franklin Gower who preceded her in death in 2016.Born in Philadelphia on December 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Webster and Helen Uhler Eshelman. She graduated from the New Hope Solebury H.S. and the Lankenau School of Nursing in 1954, Magna Cum Laude. Barbara worked as an RN at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia. She attended the Lebanon God's Missionary Church. She was a very devoted wife and mother. She relished time with her family, and spent many hours caring for others, decorating her home, and caring for her flowers. She was a great cook, very artistic, and everything she put her hand to was done with perfection. Above all, Barbara was a great nurse and caregiver, and she truly gave sacrificially of herself to others.She is survived by her daughters Barbara Clauser of TX and Lucinda Gabert of Stevens, PA, grandchildren Joshua Farrer, Jonathan (Ashley) Bissinger, Justin (Jessica) Gabert, Timothy Bissinger, and David Gabert. She was the last surviving of her siblings, one sister and two brothers.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the God's Missionary Church, 2127 Hill St, Lebanon, PA. A viewing will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at the Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lebanon God's Missionary Church in Barbara's memory.