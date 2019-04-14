|
|
Barbara M. Hilton
Spokane, WA - Barbara Mae Hilton, 82, passed away on April 3rd, 2019 in Spokane, Washington with her son, William "Greg" Harting and daughter, Nanette Harting at her side.
Barbara was born on February 9th, 1937 in El Dorado, Illinois to the late Eugene and Nanette (Dowling) Herron. She was the wife of the late Carl V. Hilton of Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, her husband of 42 years and former City Councilman of Cornwall, PA. Barbara was employed by the U.S. Government as a civil service employee for 35 years prior to her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and doing crafts with her friends, going out to eat, playing games, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She also loved her pets.
I want to give a heartfelt thank you to Jim Stillwell and staff at Vesta Adult Family home in Spokane, WA where mom resided for the last 3 years of her life. Their love, support and compassion go beyond words. I also want to thank Horizon Hospice for their amazing staff during Barbara's final days.
In addition to her children, Barbara is also survived by her granddaughter, Erin Harting, daughter-in-law Jamey Harting, sister Stephanie Music and step-children, Gary Hilton, Carl Hilton Jr., Theresa Hilton Schiefen and Maria Hilton. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene Herron and Nanette Dowling.
A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Tuesday, April 16th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th street, Lebanon, PA 17042 with a funeral service at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019