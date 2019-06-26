Services
Living Waters Chapel
1900 Jay St
Lebanon, PA 17046
Barbara M. Leeper

Barbara M. Leeper

Annville - Barbara M. Leeper, 86, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home.

Born May 1, 1933 in Palmyra, she was the last surviving child of the late John G., Sr. and Ella M. (Speece) Rauch.

She had owned Nanny's Daycare, was a member of Living Waters Chapel, avid Bible reader, and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years Paul H. Leeper; daughters Debra J. Garber of Palmyra and Julie D., wife of Terry Long of Lebanon; grandchildren Robyn and Cole; and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Living Waters Chapel, 1900 Jay Street, Lebanon preceded by a visitation from 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 26, 2019
