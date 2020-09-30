Barbara (Bongart) McMinn
Akron - Barbara (Bongart) McMinn, 79, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Lebanon, PA.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Agnes (McCall) Bongart. Barb was the devoted wife of 56 years to William "Bill" McMinn, who passed in December 2019. She was preceded in death by siblings Joann, Ralph and Christopher.
Barb was a graduate of Columbia High School, a music major graduate of Lebanon Valley College, and taught music for many years in the Pequea Valley School District. After retiring, she fulfilled a dream of working at HersheyPark in the customer relations department. She was an avid reader and superfan of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Barb and Bill never missed a home game at Beaver Stadium, traveled to many away games and enjoyed following the team to bowl games. She never missed a chance to go to the beach or, in later years, spend winter months in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends.
Barb was a longtime member of the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia. She enjoyed playing her saxophone at church and community bands. She loved her many nieces and nephews, taking an interest in their varied activities.
Services will be private at the convenience for the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Barb's memory can be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 555 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
