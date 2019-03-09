|
Barry Allen Matthews
Myerstown - Barry Allen Matthews, 71, of Myerstown passed away in his home with family by his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born Wednesday, May 28, 1947 to the late John "Jack" E. and Audrey (Wagner) Matthews. He is survived by his loving fiancée Claudia Evans.
With his dry sense of humor Barry always had something to say. He had a great love and knowledge when it came to vintage Ford and Mopars. Barry loved motorcycles, whether that was riding or working on them. He worked as an electric lineman for Met Ed worker for over 30 years.
In addition to his fiancé he is survived by his children: Brian D. Matthews and wife Karen, and Alexandra Spitler and husband Troy; grandchildren, Kelly and Lori Matthews, and Cassandra and Colton Spitler.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with Pastor Dave Webster officiating. A time of viewing will be held from 10AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow after the service at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20090-6929.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019