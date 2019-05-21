|
Barry L. Shirk
Palmyra - Barry L. Shirk, 76, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in his home.
Born November 13, 1942 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Irvin and Roberta (Stutzman) Shirk.
A retired electrician from the former Flash Electric, Harrisburg, he was a U. S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years Patricia A. (Anspach) Shirk; daughter Kimberly, wife of Chuck Beard of Annville; son Barry L., Jr., husband of Leann Shirk of Palmyra; sister Roberta, wife of Ray Bright of Palmyra; brother Robert, husband of Maria Shirk of Frederick, Maryland; six grandchildren; one step great granddaughter; two nieces; and two nephews.
A service with military honors will be held 12:30 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 21, 2019