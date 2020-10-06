Barry Warren Spang
Newmanstown - Barry Warren Spang, 58 of Newmanstown, passed away at home on October 4, 2020. He was born in Lebanon on November 21, 1961, the son of Warren A. and Jacqueline H. (Hains) Spang of Schaefferstown. Barry was the husband of Denise M. (Knier) Spang to whom he married June 17, 1989. Mr. Spang was a Pattern Maker for Hains Pattern Shop, Lebanon. He enjoyed Antiquing, Woodworking, RC Airplane building, Weightlifting and Vinyl Record Collecting. He was a member of New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church, Myerstown. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are children: Ryan L. Ruth of Wernersville; Tyler W. Spang of Newmanstown and Morgan M. Spang of Lebanon; grandchildren: Kaiden; Parker; Henley; Everly; sisters: Eileen B. Haldeman of Palmyra; Diane M. Spang and Denise R. Koser both of Lebanon; niece and nephews. A funeral service will be held in the New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church, 430 E. Lincoln Ave, Myerstown, PA, 17067 on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00PM with a viewing from 1:00PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Schaefferstown Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Barry's memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. The Clauser Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.clauserfh.com