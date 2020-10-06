1/1
Barry Warren Spang
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Warren Spang

Newmanstown - Barry Warren Spang, 58 of Newmanstown, passed away at home on October 4, 2020. He was born in Lebanon on November 21, 1961, the son of Warren A. and Jacqueline H. (Hains) Spang of Schaefferstown. Barry was the husband of Denise M. (Knier) Spang to whom he married June 17, 1989. Mr. Spang was a Pattern Maker for Hains Pattern Shop, Lebanon. He enjoyed Antiquing, Woodworking, RC Airplane building, Weightlifting and Vinyl Record Collecting. He was a member of New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church, Myerstown. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are children: Ryan L. Ruth of Wernersville; Tyler W. Spang of Newmanstown and Morgan M. Spang of Lebanon; grandchildren: Kaiden; Parker; Henley; Everly; sisters: Eileen B. Haldeman of Palmyra; Diane M. Spang and Denise R. Koser both of Lebanon; niece and nephews. A funeral service will be held in the New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church, 430 E. Lincoln Ave, Myerstown, PA, 17067 on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00PM with a viewing from 1:00PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Schaefferstown Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Barry's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. The Clauser Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved