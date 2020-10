Beatrice E. HerrLebanon - Beatrice E. Herr, 96, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia, PA. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Herr. Born on November 6, 1923, Beatrice was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Arnold) Hartman.Funeral services will be held privately. View the complete obituary and share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com