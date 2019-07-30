Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Tillery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice K. Tillery


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice K. Tillery Obituary
Beatrice K. Tillery

Hanover - Beatrice K. Tillery, 94, of Hanover, formerly of Lebanon, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover.

She was the wife of James C. Tillery, who died December 2010, and Charles I. Saufley, who died July 1978.

Born in Springfield, Ohio on August 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Roger D. and Ethel (Freysinger) Rust.

Beatrice was a 1942 graduate of Springfield High School, Ohio, and a 1946 graduate of Ohio State University. She was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren; PA Retired Teachers Assn.; American Assn. of University Women, Annville. Beatrice was employed as a school teacher/business instructor for the Cornwall-Lebanon School District, Lebanon, PA, for 41 years, retiring in 1987.

She is survived by daughters, Janet K. Witmer, of Mechanicsburg, Joyce E., wife of Craig Schneider, of New Market, MD; grandchildren, Benjamin Witmer, Jordan Witmer, and Rebekah Schneider.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now