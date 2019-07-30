|
Beatrice K. Tillery
Hanover - Beatrice K. Tillery, 94, of Hanover, formerly of Lebanon, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover.
She was the wife of James C. Tillery, who died December 2010, and Charles I. Saufley, who died July 1978.
Born in Springfield, Ohio on August 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Roger D. and Ethel (Freysinger) Rust.
Beatrice was a 1942 graduate of Springfield High School, Ohio, and a 1946 graduate of Ohio State University. She was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren; PA Retired Teachers Assn.; American Assn. of University Women, Annville. Beatrice was employed as a school teacher/business instructor for the Cornwall-Lebanon School District, Lebanon, PA, for 41 years, retiring in 1987.
She is survived by daughters, Janet K. Witmer, of Mechanicsburg, Joyce E., wife of Craig Schneider, of New Market, MD; grandchildren, Benjamin Witmer, Jordan Witmer, and Rebekah Schneider.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 30, 2019