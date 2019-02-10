|
Beatrice V. Gernert
Lebanon - Beatrice "Bea" Violet Gernert, 80, a native of Lebanon, PA, died peacefully at her home in Yuma Arizona on January 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Steven Gernert, Yuma, AZ; two daughters, Cindy Binner, Lebanon, and Tamey Meyer, Greenville, VA, and two sons, Harvey "Butch" Sonnon Jr., Mechanicsburg, and Scott Sonnon, Billingham, WA; a sister, Joyce D. Reese, Yuma, AZ; and six grandchildren, Andrea Reigle, Brian Weaver, Colton and Sara Sonnon and Alea and Kia Sonnon. Born in Lebanon on October 9, 1938, she was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Luella Long, Lebanon, and a sister, Joanne Smith, Myerstown. Bea loved traveling, hiking and helping deployed and retired military veterans; was a lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol; volunteered at the Lebanon VA Medical Center and The Battle of the Bulge at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation; was a member of Lebanon High School Class of 1956 and served on its class reunion committee; and was a member of the U.S. Military Mothers and Friends. A "Celebration of a Life Well-Lived" will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Quentin UCC Church, 11 East Main Street, Quentin, PA 17042. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bea's memory to the Pennsylvania s, c/o Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019