Belen C. Rutter
Robesonia - Belen C. Rutter, 87, of Robesonia, was called home by her Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. She was the daughter of the late Paulino Calica and Hilaria Sanchez. She was also predeceased by her brothers Francisco Calica, Romeo Calica, Oscar Aalica, and sister Alice Roldan. Born in Zamboanga City, in The Republic of the Philippines, she proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1962. Her ex-husband and best friend, Larry Rutter, predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by her loving daughter: Jody (Plasterer), wife of Glenn Spotts, with whom she resided. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in the Philippines and in the States, and her fur grandbabies at home, Baxter, Emma, Gizmo, Roger, Nickie, Cleo, Bailey, Peanut, Bootsie, and Big Boy. She is also survived by her companion, and will be greatly missed by Robert Howard, Sr. of Myerstown, PA. She was the love of his life.
Belen, "Tiny" or "Emma", as she was affectionately known by her friends and loved ones, worked hard all her life as a seamstress in various sewing factories. During her lifetime and in addition to being a loving and caring mom to Jody, she graduated from cosmetology school, and took cake decorating and floral arrangement classes. She loved to cook and bake, and enjoyed baking cakes to give away to friends and family. Even though she was of modest means, she always tried to do her part, such as donating to . After she retired from the S. Kantner Sewing Factory, she kept busy by being in a bowling league, cooking and baking, going to the casinos, and taking day trips. She did a lot of these activities with her best friend, the late Betty Geib of Cleona, PA. She taught her son-in-law how to cook Filipino food and loved going to places like Green Dragon market with him.
Services were held privately and her remains cremated. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, Pa., was in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020