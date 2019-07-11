Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren
1261 Mt. Wilson Road
Lebanon, PA
Benjamin Franklin Keener Jr.

Benjamin Franklin Keener Jr. Obituary
Benjamin Franklin Keener, Jr.

Lebanon - Benjamin Franklin Keener, Jr., peacefully, though unexpectedly, passed away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the young age of 64. Benny survived the passing of his parents, Ben and Violet Keener. He was the last living among his siblings, Melvin Young, Donna Beamesderfer and Meddwin Young. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Debra Keener; step daughter, Lori Baranowski-Simco; grandchildren, Dylan Baranowski and William-Simco and great grandson, Dyson Baranowski. His memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren, 1261 Mt. Wilson Road, Lebanon, PA. A lite luncheon will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, we will be collecting monetary contributions for his wife. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 11, 2019
