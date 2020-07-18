1/1
Benjamin R. Martinez
Benjamin R. Martinez

Lebanon - Benjamin R. Martinez, 89, died peacefully at Juniper Village on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Antonia "Toni" Deraco, with whom he celebrated 10 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Amparo Martinez Fernandez. Ben was born in Castrobarto, Spain on September 11, 1930 and raised in Havana, Cuba. Ben had an over 30-year career at Buell Envirotech, which later became a division of General Electric.

In addition to his wife, Ben is survived by three children, Benjamin A. Martinez, Ana Guzman, and Mary Ellen Christ; five grandchildren; and two great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jose Martinez of Lebanon.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20th at St. Benedict's Church, 1300 Lehman St., Lebanon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Ben's name may be made to St. Benedict the Abbot Church at the above address. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
