|
|
Benjamin Samuel Reinhold
Landisville - Benjamin Samuel Reinhold, 8 years old and a second grade student at LPC, of Landisville, PA danced his way up to heaven the morning of March 31, 2019 surrounded by his mommy, daddy, and twin sister. Benjamin fought a courageous seven month battle with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), a rare and aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer. Even in his final days on earth, Benjamin never let his cancer redefine who he was.
Benjamin was the fun-loving and sweet child all parents desire. He cherished his time with family and friends, days and evenings typically filled with family dinner parties, watching videos, video games, swimming, and epic dance parties. Benjamin loved to eat, often asking for multiple dinners in a night, and his favorite foods included PB&J, peanut butter Oreo ice cream, tacos, Swedish Fish, gyros, crispy chicken, french fries, and fruit.
He was sweet, selfless, and sensitive. Throughout his life, Benjamin was happiest surrounded by family and friends. He loved to learn and explore the world around him but found comfort in the familiar. He was adventurous yet carefully calculated and cautious. His silliness was contagious; he loved to giggle uncontrollably, crack jokes, and snuggle on the couch or his chair with his Ellie and a fuzzy blanket (or two, or three…). His empathy, patience and relatable humor instantly made you want to be his friend. He was wise, always looking at the good in both life and people.
Benjamin is survived by his parents, Gina Hatzivasilis and Sam Reinhold, twin sister, Olivia, paternal grandparents Samuel and Lynn (Koons) Reinhold, maternal grandparents Paul and Sophia (Gerasklis) Hatzivasilis, Aunt ("Nouna") Maria and Uncle Shawn Geller, cousin Sophia ("Baby Soph Soph"), Aunt Ashley and Uncle Cory Snyder and cousins Cole and Emma Snyder.
Benjamin and his family are forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support given during this incredibly difficult journey. We would like to say thank you to our community, family, friends, and neighbors. A very special thank you - truly from the bottom of our hearts - goes to the incredible staff at Landisville Primary Center for helping to bring love, laughter, and happiness to Benjamin over the last several months. Thank you to CHOP, the Gilbert Family Foundation and the University of Michigan Hospital for the best possible care we could receive. Thank you to all of you who touched our lives - the visits, words of encouragement, homemade cards, care packages, videos, meals, and prayers - it helped him and us immensely and allowed him to keep fighting until he couldn't fight any more.
Family, friends and all those who loved Benjamin, including children, will be invited to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 64 Hershey Ave. Lancaster, PA 17603 to pay their respects and visit with Benjamin's family on Tuesday April 2nd, 2019 from 6-8pm with the Trisagion service at 7pm and a second viewing will be Wednesday, April 3rd from 9:30AM-10:30AM at the church. Benjamin's Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 3rd at 10:30AM with The Rev. Hector Firoglanis and The Rev. Alexander Veronis officiating. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Benjamin and his family asks for your help in furthering awareness and support in defeating DIPG through contributions to the ChadTough Foundation (www.chadtough.org) - a leading DIPG organization.
Benjamin, our sweet innocent boy. You are already so deeply missed. We celebrate you in our lives, living each day as you would. Remember, just keep swimming and we will all see you again someday soon.
To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019