Bernard K. "Pop" Showers
Jonestown - Bernard K. "Pop" Showers, 81, of Jonestown, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Frances L. Rollman Showers. On January 1st, they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Born in Lebanon on February 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Albert and Verna Williams Showers. He had worked as a miner for Cornwall Ore Mines and retired from Bethlehem Steel. Bernie served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, and patrolling Jonestown.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Thomas (Ruth) Showers of Jonestown and Bernard (Karen) Showers, Jr., of Fredericksburg; daughters Vicki L. Kreiser of Lebanon, Cindy Barna of Middletown and Bobbi Jo (Scott) Seyfert of Jonestown; brothers Philip Showers of Rexmont, Richard Showers of Lebanon and Albert Showers of Green Point; sister Joy Lookenbill of Annville; grandchildren Thomas, Jr., Brent, Chantel, Amanda, Brittany, Bernard, III, Ryan, Kody, Kayla, Alicia and Gage; and he was beloved by many great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Jeremiah Showers, great grandson Gavin Frank and brothers Donald, Warren, Larry, Leroy and Leonard Showers.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
As the "Mayor" of Jonestown, memorial contributions may be made to the Jonestown Borough "Community Park", P.O. Box 446, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019