Bernard R. Hollinger
Bernard R. Hollinger

Lebanon - Bernard R. "Ben" Hollinger, 90, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Wellspan Hospital. He was the husband of Marilyn E. (Keller) Hollinger.

Born in Lebanon, PA on June 5, 1930, Ben was a son of the late Raphael and Agnes (Reilly) Hollinger. Ben served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient and POW. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and enjoyed watching auto racing, golf, and western movies.

In addition to his wife, Ben is survived by a son, Jeffrey A. Hollinger and his wife, Rhonda S.; a grandson, Derek A. Hollinger; a sister, Patricia Arnold; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hollinger.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ben may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
