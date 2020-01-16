|
|
Berneice B. Miller
Annville - Berneice B. Miller, 85, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14 in the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Carl O. Miller with whom she celebrated 58 years of marriage. She was born in Columbia (Lancaster County) Pennsylvania on September 20, 1934, the daughter of the late Gaylord Wilshire and Isabel B. (Gutshall) Durborow.
Berneice graduated from Columbia High School, Columbia, Pennsylvania in 1952. She was a long-term member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Annville, Pennsylvania. She retired from Hershey Foods. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she led a full, selfless, caring and giving life, and her most important work was done at home raising her three children.
She is survived by two sons, Michael C. Miller, Dunedin, Florida and Noble A., married to Debbie (Betz) Miller. Berneice also has twin grandchildren, Corbin and Deanna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl O. Miller in 2014, and a daughter, Stephanie (Sue) Clark, also in 2014.
The family will receive friends at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main St., Annville on Monday, January 20 between 3:30 and 6:30 PM. A graveside service will be held at Grand View Memorial Park, 500 N. Weber St. on Tuesday, January 21 at 10 AM. Kreamer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020