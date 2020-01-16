Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Grand View Memorial Park
500 N. Weber St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berneice Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berneice B. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berneice B. Miller Obituary
Berneice B. Miller

Annville - Berneice B. Miller, 85, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14 in the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Carl O. Miller with whom she celebrated 58 years of marriage. She was born in Columbia (Lancaster County) Pennsylvania on September 20, 1934, the daughter of the late Gaylord Wilshire and Isabel B. (Gutshall) Durborow.



Berneice graduated from Columbia High School, Columbia, Pennsylvania in 1952. She was a long-term member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Annville, Pennsylvania. She retired from Hershey Foods. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she led a full, selfless, caring and giving life, and her most important work was done at home raising her three children.



She is survived by two sons, Michael C. Miller, Dunedin, Florida and Noble A., married to Debbie (Betz) Miller. Berneice also has twin grandchildren, Corbin and Deanna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl O. Miller in 2014, and a daughter, Stephanie (Sue) Clark, also in 2014.



The family will receive friends at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main St., Annville on Monday, January 20 between 3:30 and 6:30 PM. A graveside service will be held at Grand View Memorial Park, 500 N. Weber St. on Tuesday, January 21 at 10 AM. Kreamer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berneice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -