|
|
Bernice C. "Bernie" Brandt
Myerstown - Bernice C. "Bernie" Brandt, 91, of Myerstown, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Saturday, April 7, 1928 to the late Ralph Clay and Gertrude Clay nee Sherman in Newmanstown. She was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ. Bernie was a member of the Air Force Sergeant Association Ladies Auxiliary and the AARP. Surviving are son Jeffery Brandt; grandchildren Michael, Paul, Stacy; brothers Richard C. spouse of Darlene Clay, Robert spouse of Eleanor Clay. She was preceded in death by husband Marvin M. Brandt; son Baron Brandt; sister Sara Lasch. Viewing will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019