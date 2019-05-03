|
|
Bessie M. Reedy
Myerstown - Bessie M. (Henning) Reedy, 94, of Lebanon, wife of the late Nelson Reedy, passed away on April 30, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Newcomer) Henning. She was a 1942 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was retired from the Metropolitan Edison Company. Bessie was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Bessie enjoyed crocheting in her earlier years and was known for her beautiful handiwork. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by daughter, Patsy Ann Reedy, brothers Charls Henning and Robert Henning, sisters Betty Crawford and Arlene Uhrich. The family wishes to thank the staff of StoneRidge Towne Centre who lovingly cared for Bessie in her final years. Viewing will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Iona United Methodist Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 3, 2019