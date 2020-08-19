1/1
Beth Ann Hoffman
1956 - 2020
Beth Ann Hoffman

Annville - Beth Ann Hoffman, of Annville, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Monday August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on Tuesday April 3, 1956 in Fountain Hill, PA. Her parents were the late Charles I. & Naomi B. Hoffman. She was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School class of 1974. She went on to graduate from the former Lancaster Saint Josephs School of Nursing. Beth was a retired Registered Nurse of 40 years, taking care of patients in local nursing homes and Good Samaritan Hospital. She was an avid gardener and loved animals. During quieter times she could be found reading a good book, looking to help others or taking time to talk to family. Surviving are son Joseph M. Hoffman (Rebecca), sister Nancy Hoffman Snoke(Kevin). In lieu of flowers please make donations to Humane Society Of Lebanon County. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
